Horrific images spark Ukraine to accuse Russia of genocide near Kyiv

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of hundreds of civilians had been found in towns around the capital Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew.
The images of handcuffed corpses lying face down in the streets or hastily dug graves in Bucha unleashed a wave of outrage, with European leaders joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in calling it a genocide.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the allegations, describing the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation”.
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described Russia as a “totalitarian-fascist state," saying “the bloody massacres perpetrated by Russian soldiers deserve to be called by name: This is genocide." Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also used the word “genocide,” saying those responsible should answer for their crimes.
Warning: Graphic content. You may find the images below distressing.