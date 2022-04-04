Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

This content is not available in your region
People cry as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. April 3, 2022
People cry as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. April 3, 2022   -   Copyright  Credit: AFP

Horrific images spark Ukraine to accuse Russia of genocide near Kyiv

By Natalia Liubchenkova

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of hundreds of civilians had been found in towns around the capital Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew.

The images of handcuffed corpses lying face down in the streets or hastily dug graves in Bucha unleashed a wave of outrage, with European leaders joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in calling it a genocide.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the allegations, describing the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation”.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described Russia as a “totalitarian-fascist state," saying “the bloody massacres perpetrated by Russian soldiers deserve to be called by name: This is genocide." Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also used the word “genocide,” saying those responsible should answer for their crimes.

Warning: Graphic content. You may find the images below distressing.

Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 3, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Sergii Supinsky/ AFP
A man walks near a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukraine. April 3, 2022.Sergii Supinsky/ AFP
Sergii Supinsky/AFP
A communal worker releases the wrists of a dead man, with his hands tied behind his back, in the town of Bucha, in the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukraine. April 3Sergii Supinsky/AFP
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 2, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Sergii Supinsky/ AFP
Communal workers carry a civilian in a body bag in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 3, 2022Sergii Supinsky/ AFP
Sergei Supinsky/AFP
Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. April 3, 2022Sergei Supinsky/AFP
Sergii Supinsky/AFP
A partially buried body is seen in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukraine. April 3, 2022Sergii Supinsky/AFP
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
A mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 3, 2022.Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
A dog drinks water next to destroyed Russian armoured vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine. April 3, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Neighbours gather in Irpin after the town was liberated from the Russian troops, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 2, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Crosses to honour civilians killed in Irpin mark a mass grave in the forest nearby, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. April 2, 2022Rodrigo Abd/AP

More about

You might also like