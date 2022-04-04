A Ukrainian couple who met whilst volunteering to support others amid the Russian invasion got married Sunday in a metro station serving as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv.
Before the war, Anastasiya Grachova was a nurse in an oncology department and Anton Sokolov was a dental surgeon with his own clinic.
The pair met when they started volunteering to deliver health care and medicine to people in the city as it came under the Russian offensive.
"These guys are medics, when helping and delivering medications, they fell in love in front of my eyes," their friend Kirillo Volkov said.
On Sunday, Anastasiya and Anton decided to go to the destroyed Palace of Labor, near the city hall, and then head to an Orthodox church, which was also damaged.
Finally, they got officially married in a metro station serving as a shelter from shelling.
"Despite all the horror happening in the city of Kharkiv and in Ukraine, there is a place for love, there is kindness," said Anton Sokolov, the groom.
Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.
Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.
More No Comment
Russian fighter jets perform combat mission over Ukraine
"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France
Broadway actors sing for Ukraine in New York City's Times Square
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat.
Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol
Ukrainian army regains control of the town of Bucha
Indonesians pray for Ramadan in Southeast Asia's largest mosque
Ukrainian troops clear roads in a city north of Kyiv
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Mumbai welcomes new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes
Migrants clash with police at roadblocks in Mexico