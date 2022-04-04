Latest Live Coverage

Members of the Broadway theatre community singing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' in Times Square, holding Ukrainian flags in the rain

Broadway stars, including Tony Award-winning actress Lauren Patten, sing in New York City's Times Square through the rain to show their support for Ukraine.

The vigil includes a performance of 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' and a momentary billboard takeover, during which iconic billboards project the Ukrainian flag.

