Broadway stars, including Tony Award-winning actress Lauren Patten, sing in New York City's Times Square through the rain to show their support for Ukraine.
The vigil includes a performance of 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' and a momentary billboard takeover, during which iconic billboards project the Ukrainian flag.
More No Comment
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat.
Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol
Ukrainian army regains control of the town of Bucha
Indonesians pray for Ramadan in Southeast Asia's largest mosque
Ukrainian troops clear roads in a city north of Kyiv
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Mumbai welcomes new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes
Migrants clash with police at roadblocks in Mexico
Apocalyptic price of Ukraine's victory in Irpin
No Comment videos of the week
War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre