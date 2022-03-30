On Wednesday, the record-breaking US NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov returned to earth from the International Space Station onboard a Soyuz MS-19.
Vande Hei arrived at the International Space Station on 9 April 2021, and will return to Houston, Texas after spending 355 days in low-Earth orbit.
He is returning after setting a new record for the single longest spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, clocking 355 days aboard the ISS.
This duration breaks the previous record, held by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, by 15 days.
