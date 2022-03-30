Ex-Major League Baseball (MLB) player Tsuyoshi Shinjo marked his first home game as manager of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in spectacular style on March 29, taking to a hoverbike and flying over the field.

Fan video from the night shows Shinjo, also known as Big Boss, riding on what local media said was an XTURISMO Limited Edition hoverbike.

If Shinjo was hoping for a flying start from his team, he was then disappointed. The Fighters lost 4-0 to the Saitama Seibu Lions, leaving them still searching for a first win of the season.