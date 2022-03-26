Latest Live Coverage

Chile students ask for raise in benefits in first major protest under Boric

Chile university student associations protest to demand a rise in food and living benefits that have not been adjusted in 12 years in the first major demonstration since Gabriel Boric has taken office two weeks ago.

A young man was shot and wounded after clashes with police.

