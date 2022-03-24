Plumes of black smoke billow from a large grey vessel docked next to big cranes following what the Ukrainian navy says was a strike on the ship.
Ukraine’s navy said the Russian Alligator-class landing ship Orsk was destroyed at the port in the Azov Sea near the besieged port city of Mariupol.
The Orsk, from the Black Sea Fleet, docked at Berdyansk on March 21.
The Russian military said it would be used for “delivery of cargo and military equipment” to Russian forces.
More No Comment
Over 30 dead in twin attacks in Somalia
Chernihiv Mayor drives through damaged city
Doha hospital treats sick falcons and replaces damaged feathers
Ukraine: Experts search for unexploded ordnance in Kyiv.
Oranges dragged onto the beach cause pollution
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation in besieged city of Mariupol
Far from the front, Odesa's residents participate in the war effort
Ukraine: humanitarian aid train leaves French city of Strasbourg
Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in France
Soyuz rocket takes off featuring letter Z
Ukrainian sailors block Abramovich's superyacht in Turkey
Shanghai neighbourhoods barricaded as Covid cases grow
Large tornadoes and storms hit parts of Texas
Opposition protests against fuel price hike in India
Long queues for petrol in Cuba