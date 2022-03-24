Oranges dragged onto the beach cause pollution

You may have heard of plastic waste pollution in the Mediterranean. But what about "orange pollution"?
Some oranges dragged onto the beach caused pollution in the Erdemli district of Mersin (Turkey). According to local sources, in the district, which is known for its citrus production, the rotten oranges that the farmers throw into the stream first meet the sea and then hit the shore with the waves.
More No Comment
Drone footage captures devastation in besieged city of Mariupol
Far from the front, Odesa's residents participate in the war effort
Ukraine: humanitarian aid train leaves French city of Strasbourg
Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in France
Russian state TV reports "Donbass Arena" stadium was under fire
Soyuz rocket takes off featuring letter Z
Ukrainian sailors block Abramovich's superyacht in Turkey
Shanghai neighbourhoods barricaded as Covid cases grow
Large tornadoes and storms hit parts of Texas
Opposition protests against fuel price hike in India
Long queues for petrol in Cuba
Funeral of a Ukrainian fighter
Polish volunteers don fancy dress to welcome Ukrainian children in Katowice
Ukrainian musician takes up arms
China's Jilin province tightens control to prevent virus spread