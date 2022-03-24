Latest Live Coverage

Oranges dragged onto the beach cause pollution

You may have heard of plastic waste pollution in the Mediterranean. But what about "orange pollution"?

Some oranges dragged onto the beach caused pollution in the Erdemli district of Mersin (Turkey). According to local sources, in the district, which is known for its citrus production, the rotten oranges that the farmers throw into the stream first meet the sea and then hit the shore with the waves.

