Shanghai authorities on Wednesday appealed for calm as worried citizens swarmed online grocery platforms to stock up on food, fearing imminent closures in a city struggling to stem a Covid spike.
China is experiencing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began more than two years ago, with Shanghai posting a record number of cases as the highly transmissible Omicron variant frustrates authorities.
Shanghai has responded to the outbreak with targeted residential containment in areas with confirmed cases or close contacts, rather than citywide containment, to minimize disruption.
But as the number of cases increases, public concern is growing, and residents have taken to social media to express their fear of further closures in this city of about 25 million people.
More No Comment
Large tornadoes and storms hit parts of Texas
Opposition protests against fuel price hike in India
Long queues for petrol in Cuba
Funeral of a Ukrainian fighter
Polish volunteers don fancy dress to welcome Ukrainian children in Katowice
Ukrainian musician takes up arms
China's Jilin province tightens control to prevent virus spread
A prayer among the rubble
Funeral held for Ukrainian soldier
Kyiv: Emergency services rescue survivors from the rubble
Children welcomed at Polish border by Santa Claus
Hundreds protest in Madrid, heavy police presence in Moscow
Ukrainian refugees board buses and trains to European destinations
Babies born to surrogates await parents in Kyiv
Ukraine soldier rescued alive from military barracks strike that killed dozens