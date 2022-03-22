Ukrainian musician takes up arms

After the full-scale Russian invasion, Taras Kompanichenko, a kobzar (itinerant Ukrainian bard) and leader of the Khorea Kozatska band, joined the Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces. He says it would be wrong to remain just a musician who would lift the spirits of the military and call for battle. Prior to that, he took up arms only during training.
Thousands of famous writers, actors, TV presenters, journalists, and public opinion leaders joined Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces to defend their homeland from the Russian invader.
For example, presenter Roman Vintoniv (Michael Schur), People's Artist Taras Kompanichenko (Kobzar), Dean of the Faculty of History of Taras Shevchenko National University Ivan Patryliak, vocalist of the Ukrainian folk-rock band Mandry Serhiy Fomenko (Foma), Ukrainian historian and TV presenter Vakhtang Kimpiani and others.
