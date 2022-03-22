English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Makariv liberated, Kyiv says, as shelling of cities continues
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 22nd – Midday
Updated: 22/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
euronews WITNESS
Ukraine invasion puts Estonians on edge
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Son speaks of revenge after his father is killed in combat near Kyiv
Ukraine
‘Lawful transphobia’ stopping Ukraine’s trans community from fleeing
See
How Ukraine's chess community are making moves against Russia
Nature
The climate crisis and the invasion of Ukraine ‘have the same roots’, says expert
Climate
Human composting: How to stay green after you hit the grave
no comment
China's Jilin province tightens control to prevent virus spread
Hear
Music stars swap guitars for guns to help Ukraine's war effort
Ukraine
Ukraine war live updates: Makariv liberated, Kyiv says, as shelling of cities continues
Russia
Russia 'could retaliate' if EU imposes energy supply embargo
