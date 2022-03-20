English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: 10 million have fled homes since Russian invasion, says UN
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 20th – Midday
Updated: 20/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Ukrainian refugees board buses and trains to European destinations
no comment
Babies born to surrogates await parents in Kyiv
Albania
Albania: NATO to open Balkan airbase converted from ex-Soviet facility
Belgium
Six killed as car driven into carnival crowd in southern Belgium — authorities
Taste
'Cook for Ukraine': Russian and Ukrainian chefs join forces for food fundraiser
Climate
How climate change is turning once green Madagascar into a desert
no comment
Ukraine soldier rescued alive from military barracks strike that killed dozens
Bulgaria
Bulgaria refuses military aid for Ukraine as Sofia holds defence talks with Washington
China
China records first COVID-related deaths since January 2021
no comment
Ukrainian refugees queue up for Polish ID number
Latest video
Ukrainian refugees board buses and trains to European destinations
Babies born to surrogates await parents in Kyiv
Albania: NATO to open Balkan airbase converted from ex-Soviet facility
Six killed as car driven into carnival crowd in southern Belgium — authorities
'Cook for Ukraine': Russian and Ukrainian chefs join forces for food fundraiser
How climate change is turning once green Madagascar into a desert
Ukraine soldier rescued alive from military barracks strike that killed dozens
Bulgaria refuses military aid for Ukraine as Sofia holds defence talks with Washington
China records first COVID-related deaths since January 2021
Ukrainian refugees queue up for Polish ID number