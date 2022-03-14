Latest Live Coverage

Syrian artist transforms war weapons into colourful artwork

In his home in the city of al-Bab in the northern Aleppo governorate, Syrian artist Akram Abu al-Fawz spends hours transforming war weapons into works of art decorated with colourful patterns and designs, to send a "message of love" for the Syrian people who just want "life, not war".

