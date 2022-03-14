Latest Live Coverage

Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv

Opera singers gathered in the centre of Lviv in western Ukraine on Sunday to sing the country's national anthem.

They stood together on a street in the city centre where they sang the anthem in a demonstration of harmony that underlined the mood of national pride, as Ukraine seeks to resist Russia's invasion.

The brief but moving performance took place hours after Russian missiles pounded a military training base in the Lviv region, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that has served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defence against Moscow's grinding assault

