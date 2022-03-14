Footage released by police in Kyiv on Sunday, March 13, shows burnt out and damaged vehicles following attacks on a partially destroyed bridge in Irpin, as civilians continued to flee the area.

Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally wounded after the car he was in came under attack at a checkpoint in Irpin on March 13, according to Kyiv police. US photojournalist Juan Arredondo, who was also in the car with Renaud, was taken to hospital after the attack.

Video posted by Paul Rozenheimer, a Bild photographer who was at the scene, shows the evacuation of Arredondo from under the same bridge as seen in this police footage.

The area’s main vehicular bridge across the Irpin River was destroyed by the Ukrainians in an attempt to stop Russian forces advancing into Kyiv city. Many fleeing civilians abandoned their vehicles and continued on foot amid ongoing Russian shelling.