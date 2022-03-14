Footage released by police in Kyiv on Sunday, March 13, shows burnt out and damaged vehicles following attacks on a partially destroyed bridge in Irpin, as civilians continued to flee the area.
Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally wounded after the car he was in came under attack at a checkpoint in Irpin on March 13, according to Kyiv police. US photojournalist Juan Arredondo, who was also in the car with Renaud, was taken to hospital after the attack.
Video posted by Paul Rozenheimer, a Bild photographer who was at the scene, shows the evacuation of Arredondo from under the same bridge as seen in this police footage.
The area’s main vehicular bridge across the Irpin River was destroyed by the Ukrainians in an attempt to stop Russian forces advancing into Kyiv city. Many fleeing civilians abandoned their vehicles and continued on foot amid ongoing Russian shelling.
More No Comment
Dozens detained in Russia for protesting "military operation" in Ukraine
Prayers for 'mercy and peace' at Chisinau cathedral
Tram ride through wartime Kyiv stirs memories of lost city
Heavy fighting leaves much of Volnovakha in ruins
Volunteers travel to Poland to help Ukraine refugees
Lyon town hall rings out Ukrainian anthem
Funerals for 3 Russian police officers killed in Uraine
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
As violence briefly halted, residents of Kyiv suburbs evacuate
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town
Lavrov: Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries