Lyon town hall rings out Ukrainian anthem

In the centre of Lyon the sound of the Ukrainian anthem can be heard, played from the top of the town hall tower by the master carillonneur of the city, in support of Ukraine, where the Russian army has been extending its offensive since the start of the war.

