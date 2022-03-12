English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Devastating siege of Mariupol continues as humanitarian crisis worsens
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 12th – Morning
Updated: 12/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing
no comment
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
People
Call Russia: If you’re a Russian speaker this could be the most important phone call you ever make
state of the union
Europe's week: Ukraine conflict leaves little room for other matters
the global conversation
"We need to give Ukraine hope...they are literally fighting for Europe" urges Estonia's PM Kallas
Culture Series
'It's not a job, it's a disease': Italy's rebel cheesemaker chooses tradition over innovation
no comment
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
no comment
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
no comment
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
no comment
'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets
Latest video
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
Call Russia: If you’re a Russian speaker this could be the most important phone call you ever make
Europe's week: Ukraine conflict leaves little room for other matters
"We need to give Ukraine hope...they are literally fighting for Europe" urges Estonia's PM Kallas
'It's not a job, it's a disease': Italy's rebel cheesemaker chooses tradition over innovation
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets