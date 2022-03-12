Funerals for 3 Russian police officers killed in Uraine

Dozens attended a funeral on Friday in the Russian city of Perm for three police officers who died during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Officers Denis Sokolov, Yevgeny Lodochnikov, and Anton Palkin of Russia's OMON Special Purpose Police Unit were buried in a military funeral in the city of Perm, attended by the city's top officials and police officers.
The men's colleagues carried their caskets and a rifle volley was fired during the funeral.
The three men were posthumously awarded medals of valour.
Perm's Governor Dmitry Manokhin confirmed in a statement published on March 6 that the three men had died "while fulfilling their service duty as part of the special operation in Donbas."
Manokhin called on those in attendance at the funeral to unite to make Russia strong and independent, so that "the bravery of these men is not in vain."
More No Comment
Lyon town hall rings out Ukrainian anthem
No Comment videos of the week
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets
As violence briefly halted, residents of Kyiv suburbs evacuate
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town
Lavrov: Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries
Unexploded bomb defused in Chernihiv
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Latvian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament