Unexploded bomb defused in Chernihiv

A bomb dropped by a Russian aircraft was disarmed by two members of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Chernihiv on March 9, the agency said.
The Ukrainian SES released footage of the delicate procedure.
On March 9, Amnesty International said a Russian airstrike that reportedly killed 47 civilians in Chernihiv may constitute a war crime and called on the International Criminal Court to investigate.
More No Comment
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Latvian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Italian right wing party leader confronted at Polish border
Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan square
Empty supermarket shelves in Russia-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka
Residents suffer in besieged city of Mariupol
Romanians greet refugees with Women's Day flowers
Hundreds of people continue to flee fighting West of Kyiv
Chilean women stage protest called Super Feminist Monday
Climbers scale Paris skyscraper in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge
A wool parade on the Champs-Elysées
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv