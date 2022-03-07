Latest Live Coverage

2,022 ewes paraded on the Champs-Elysées, in Paris, France, to mark the end of the 2022 edition of the Paris International Agricultural Show, March, 6, 2022.

More than 2,000 ewes paraded on Sunday in Paris to close the 2022 edition of the Paris International Agricultural Show.

More No Comment