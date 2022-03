More than 600 start-ups were at the "4 Years From Now" (4YFN) event at this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The annual global trade show showcases the very latest mobile and digital tech.

Euronews' Cristina Giner met and spoke to some of the entrepreneurs and startups in the Catalan capital.

"We have created an exoskeleton that can track every finger motion of the hand. And actually, the hand is a really complex system that combines 16 joints. And our solution can track every joint of the human hand, enabling lifelike interactions." Vasilapostolos Ouranis Co-founder, Magos

