Women and children continued flowing across Ukraine's border with Poland on a cold Wednesday morning as Russia escalated its attacks in the country's east and moved troops closer to the capital Kyiv.
The refugees crossed at the Medyka border crossing where they were greeted by waiting relatives and friends as they reached safety.
The mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union shows no sign of stopping as they flee Russia's burgeoning war.
The UN estimates that more than 500,000 people have already escaped.
More No Comment
Ukrainian families seek shelter in Kyiv's metro
Russia strikes at TV tower in Kyiv
Russian bomb hit a residential building
Refugees welcomed at Budapest train station
Ukraine soldiers remove bodies after Russian strikes on Kyiv TV tower
Kharkiv police department building on fire after shelling
Kyiv zoo closed but animals still remain
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Grévin museum in Paris
Family separated in Lviv as wife and daughter leave
Lavrov boycotted in two Geneva UN forums
European Parliament gives standing ovation for Ukrainian President
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
Fleeing Ukrainians continue to arrive in Romania
People at Lviv train station wait to depart Ukraine
Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland