Lviv's main railway terminal on Monday was filled with thousands more people hoping to flee to Europe or other parts of Ukraine not yet touched by the conflict seen in much of the country.
Lviv's main railway terminal on Monday was filled with thousands more people hoping to flee to Europe or other parts of Ukraine not yet touched by the conflict seen in much of the country.
More No Comment
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland
Ukrainians find shelter in gym, hope for peace
Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia
Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails
Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Europe's landmarks turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg