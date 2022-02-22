Protesters held a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas
Wildfires rage through large areas in Argentina
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces
Fires rage out of control in Argentina