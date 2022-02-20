After a year's absence the party atmosphere returned to the city of Nice as it welcomed back its annual carnival parade.

Spectators packed out to watch as the French city came to life on Saturday night with colourful floats parading through the streets while dancers entertained crowds in an array of dazzling costumes.

This year's theme, held over from last year, was King of Animals and saw many of the floats decorated in tribute to members of the animal kingdom.

The carnival was postponed last year due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.