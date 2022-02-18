English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 18th – Morning
Updated: 18/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Sport
Double gold for Gneto sisters as French women score clean sweep on day one in Tel Aviv
Netherlands
Dutch leader apologises for 'extreme violence' in Indonesia in colonial era
no comment
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
focus
International tax reform should help Africa’s digital transformation, EU-African Union summit told
Sport
Michael Masi: Formula 1 race director replaced after controversial 2021 season finale
the global conversation
European Parliament president calls for “solid and swift” action if Ukraine crisis escalates
Taste
'Mammalucchi': The Venetian pastry delicacy created by accident
Experiences
Spanish ‘ghost village’ re-emerges after 30 years underwater
China
Russian skater Kamila Valieva falls and comes fourth after doping scandal
no comment
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
