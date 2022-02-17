Latest Live Coverage

Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade

Rams fans are cheering Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade in Los Angeles.

Thousands of fans lined Wednesday's parade route that runs about a mile through the city and will culminate with a rally just outside LA Coliseum.

