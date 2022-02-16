Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 16th – Morning Updated: 16/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Venice Carnival: Revellers swap surgical masks for typical Venetian
This is how Brazil's biggest tourist hotspot got swallowed by the sea
Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks targeted in cyberattack
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City
EU's exercise in democratic accountability weeks away from conclusion
Who built Stonehenge? A brand new British Museum exhibition brings us closer to the truth
MEPs back €1.2 billion aid package for Ukraine, but divisions emerge
Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva tops leaderboard after figure skating short programme
Ukraine forces in missile launch exercise near border
Prince Andrew reaches settlement in Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse case, says court filing