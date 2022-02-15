Two Hong Kong hospitals begin placing patients in beds outside their entrances, as medical facilities struggle to cope with the city's worst coronavirus wave to date.
Before the current outbreak, Hong Kong treated all coronavirus patients in dedicated isolation wards, but beds at hospitals and a temporary mass treatment facility near the airport have quickly filled up.
The territory's leader Carrie Lam has nonetheless vowed to stick with the current zero-Covid approach, even as she rules out a mainland China-style hard lockdown.
More No Comment
Mass wedding on Valentine's Day in Nicaragua and Mexico
More than 120 igloos built on frozen sea in Russia
Paris becomes 'City of Love' on Valentine's Day
Hyper-realist art disturbs, impresses visitors at Lyon exhibition
France: Anti-vaccination pass convoys on their way to Brussels
Ukraine far-right group offers training to civilians
Hundreds at anti-virus rules protest in the Hague
Beijing wakes up to the city's first new snowfall of the Winter Olympics
Greek farmers protest rising energy costs
A picnic to celebrate equal marriage law in Chile
Venice carnival fun returns tentatively post-virus
Kim at ground-breaking of Pyongyang housing project
Etna eruption causes storm with lightning
Fire at Tehran's Grand Bazaar damages shops
Reporter struggles as police use tear gas to break up demonstration