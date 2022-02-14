The work of some of the world's top 'hyperrealist' artists is on display in Lyon, France.
A host of immobile creatures, disturbing replicas of the human race created by the great artists of the hyperrealism movement, await visitors in a former industrial warehouse in Lyon for an exhibition never before seen in France.
Naked or clothed, standing, sitting or lying down, famous or unknown, the characters of the travelling exhibition "Ceci n'est pas un corps" (This is not a body) have settled this week on the top floor of the Sucrière after having stayed in Bilbao, Canberra, Rotterdam, Liège and Brussels.
