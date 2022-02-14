COVID in Europe: Sweden recommends fourth vaccine for the elderly

Swedish health authorities have recommended a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to citizens aged over 80 years.

Nursing homes residents or those receiving home care are also encouraged to get a fourth jab, as long as it is at least four months after their last dose.

Sweden's chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell stated that a fourth vaccine ”strengthens the protection” against severe disease, according to the Swedish Public Health Agency.

Last week, Sweden lifted almost all of its anti-Covid restrictions and halted wide-scale testing for COVID-19 even among people showing symptoms of an infection.

Among the other changes, bars and restaurants are longer required to close at 23:00 and the rules on gatherings will be eased.

Vaccination passes will no longer be required to enter public venues, while the recommendation to wear a mask on public transport during busy periods has also been removed.

"The pandemic is not over, but we are entering a whole new phase… knowledge has improved… several studies show that Omicron leads to less severe disease," said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Even though the Omicron variant has caused a spike in infections, it has not translated into an increase in hospitalisations in Sweden. More than 83% of the population over 12 years old have received two doses of vaccine to date, and just under 50% have had three doses.

If "the overall assessment shows that we can start to return to normal", the government "will continue to be vigilant as to the evolution of the pandemic", said Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren.

Some recommendations remain in place for the unvaccinated – such as avoiding indoor crowds.

Neighbouring Denmark became the first EU country to lift almost all coronavirus restrictions, while also considering whether to "wind down" the country’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

“The very high vaccine coverage in Denmark, especially with the third shot, means that we can cope with the increasing infection without getting serious illness,” the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Germany plans to remove most restrictions in March

The German government meanwhile is expected to phase out most of its anti-COVID restrictions from 20 March.

Restrictions on unvaccinated citizens could be eased or abolished, although face masks could remain compulsory on public transport and indoors.

In a first step of easing measures, the maximum vaccinated capacity allowed at private gatherings could increase from 10 to 20, according to a government plan unveiled on Monday.

Restaurants and hotels could also welcome more guests from 4 March, while nightclubs and music venues could also reopen.

The number of new infections in Germany has decreased by 20% compared to the previous week, with 76,465 new daily cases reported on Monday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of the federal states are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the possible lifting of restrictions.

Germany's Constitutional Court last week rejected efforts to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. Staff in nursing homes, hospitals and private health centres will have to prove by March 15 that they have been vaccinated against the virus or face a ban on working.

The measure -- which was approved by the German parliament in December -- has generated backlash from dozens of medical workers. Bavaria's regional government voted to scrap the measure, led by the conservative CDU opposition.

Germany is also currently debating a nationwide vaccine mandate that would come into force in October.

Czech Republic among the latest to lift most restrictions

People in the Czech Republic no longer have to show COVID passes from Thursday to gain access to bars, restaurants, cafes and hairdressers, as well sports and cultural events.

It comes after the Czech government moved forward on Wednesday with easing coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said his government will lift further measures this month, depending on the development of the pandemic, with the majority of restrictions removed by March 1.

Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said that -- from February 19 -- up to 5,000 people will now be allowed to attend concerts and sports competitions, up from the current 1,000.

The government had previously decided to end mandatory coronavirus testing at schools and companies.

Coronavirus cases have fallen from a daily record of over 57,000 on February 1 to 37,600 on Tuesday, still the seventh-highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Czech Republic has registered 3.3 million infections and 37,612 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.

The nation of 10.5 million has over 6.8 million people fully vaccinated and almost 3.9 million who have received a booster shot.

Italy and France end face mask obligation

Italy and France have also eased anti-COVID measures on Friday by removing the obligation to wear masks.

Face masks would no longer be mandatory outside while nightclubs would also reopen, the Italian Health Ministry announced.

But the wearing of masks in closed places remains compulsory for the time being, at least until 31 March.

Visitors to nightclubs will still require a vaccination pass to enter, while the capacity for venues is also limited to between 50% and 75%.

More than 91% of Italian citizens aged over 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 35% of children aged 5 to 11 have also been inoculated.

Meanwhile, the French government has also stated that facemasks will soon no longer be mandatory in public places where the vaccine pass is needed, the government said on Friday.

The new measure for bars, restaurants and cultural venues is set to be introduced on 28 February.