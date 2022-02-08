Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 8th – Morning Updated: 08/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
DeFi explained: What is decentralised finance and could it be a death sentence for banks?
Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan
In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai
Morocco holds funeral for little Rayan who died trapped in well
Maastricht Treaty at 30: Pandemic brings unanswered questions back to the fore
Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions
Meet the cholita skateboarders breaking down stereotypes in Bolivia
COVID waste: This Taiwanese firm is turning used face masks into phone chargers
Sagrada Familia construction plans put 15,000 local residents at risk of eviction
'I'm not much of a saint': Pope Francis makes his talk show debut on Italian TV