A Spanish company has been fined €5.25 million following a deadly explosion truck explosion in Ghana last month.

Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources confirmed that the Madrid-based mining company Maxam had been fined for violating storage and transport laws.

The ministry imposed the fine due to “the nature and the totality of the circumstance leading to this tragic incident,” Ghana's Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor said in a press statement on Tuesday.

At least thirteen people were killed and dozens injured when a truck loaded with explosives collided with another vehicle and caught fire.

The accident triggered a colossal explosion that completely destroyed Apeatse, a village in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality near the town of Bogoso.

The vehicle had belonged to Maxam's Ghana branch and was on its way to an internationally-run gold mine.

Maxam denied responsibility for the January explosion and blamed a local contractor.

But Maxam Ghana Limited said in a statement that it would pay the government's €5.25 million fine.