527 race teams took part in a series of what is considered the toughest one-day races on dirt. It all began 16 years ago with 12 friends racing for a bet on a course no one thought could be done in a day. That bet has now evolved into eight official races, fans watching on jumbotrons from around the course. An estimated 80,000 fans camped around Hammertown, the makeshift city built annually on a dry lakebed to support the racing.
More No Comment
Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan
In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai
Morocco holds funeral for little Rayan who died trapped in well
Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions
Senegalese celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations victory in Dakar
70 foot-high Autobahn bridge in Germany demolished
Protests over killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil
Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to east coast of Madagascar
Ukraine civilians in military training amid Russian threat
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions