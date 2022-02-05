Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 5th – Evening Updated: 05/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Portugal's government approves lithium mining despite protests, concerns
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition in 1.9° celsius lake.
Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen
Protesters stage demo against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel taxes
Iceland to end whaling by 2024 after fall in demand, authorities say
Residents of Argentinian capital block roads in protest over 'killer' cocaine arrests
Ukraine crisis: first US troops land in Poland as Xi backs Putin
‘The Spanish King’: how a 90-year-old grandpa became a fashion sensation
Orchidmania: Kew's festival shows the fragility of our most highly prized flower