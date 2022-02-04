Rescuers dig to save boy, 5, trapped in a well for three days

Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging to reach a five-year-old boy trapped down a well.

The boy has been stuck in the 32-metre well in the northern village of Ighran since Tuesday evening, authorities say.

Rescuers said on Thursday they have managed to transport oxygen to him and had received a response.

Rescue workers used a rope to provide an oxygen tube and water supplies but were unable to reach the hole where he is trapped.

They also sent down a CCTV camera to monitor him, according to Morocco’s official MAP news agency.

Rescue workers have also used five bulldozers to dig a hole parallel to the well in an attempt to reach the boy.

Medical staff are on-site to attend to the youngster, with a helicopter on standby to transport him to the nearest hospital.

Government spokesperson Mustapha Baytas said on Thursday that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Thousands of Moroccans took to social media to express their sympathy over the case.

The hashtag #SaveRayan has been trending for hours in Morocco and Twitter posts have brought global attention to the rescue efforts.