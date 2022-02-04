Lunar New Year parade in central Thailand

Thailand's largest Chinese community held its annual Lunar New Year parade on Thursday, a celebration awash with dragons, acrobats and red and gold apparel.

Marching bands and pop-up shrines contributed to the festive atmosphere at the parade, which took place in the central Thai city of Nakhon Sawan, some 250 kilometers (160 miles) north of Bangkok.

The event was part of week-long festivities being observed under tight COVID-19 restrictions.