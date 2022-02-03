Scooping up handfuls of white crystals from coastal pools, a group of women in Yemen harvest salt - a traditional industry proving to be a lifeline after seven years of war.
Scooping up handfuls of white crystals from coastal pools, a group of women in Yemen harvest salt - a traditional industry proving to be a lifeline after seven years of war.
More No Comment
Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide
Search ongoing for Brazil deadly landslide victims
Unique parallel freeride event at the Corvatsch North Face in Silvaplana, Switzerland
Monks ring temple bell for Lunar New Year
SpaceX launches Italian satellite
Bolivians march for justice against gender violence
Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling
Anti-immigration protestors destroy Venezuelan migrants' belongings
Nearly 10,000 anglers attend world's largest charitable ice fishing co
Buddhist priests bathe in cold river in annual purification ritual
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden