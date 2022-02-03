Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 3rd – Midday Updated: 03/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Therapy animals can change children's lives - but it's not always good news for the animals
Northern Ireland minister orders end to post-Brexit border controls
How a solar-powered fridge is helping COVID vaccines reach the remotest areas of Kenya
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Would you eat this 3D printed plant-based steak?
Germany bans Russia Today from broadcasting its German language channel due to licence issues
Uyghur activist screens film on sister's disappearance in Brussels
To infinity and beyond: the new space age
Could this abandoned stretch of land offer a resolution to a 66-year-old conflict?
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert