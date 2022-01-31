Nearly 10,000 anglers from across the United States take part in the world's largest charitable ice fishing contest.
“The charitable aspect plus the $200-thousand-dollar prize (179 €) package is what keeps people coming,” said Sheena Ziegler, marketing coordinator for the Brainerd Jaycees.
It took two days to set up the Extravaganza contest site, four hours to fill the 518-hectare (5.18 km2) space with more than 10,000 people, and three hours to tear it down.
Proceeds from the Ice Fishing Extravaganza are donated to over 50 charities in the region.
First held in 1991, the Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4.2 million (€3.75 million) since the event's creation. It is entirely run and organised by volunteers.
More No Comment
Buddhist priests bathe in cold river in annual purification ritual
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden
Londonderry: Families march, remember "Bloody Sunday" victims
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against last year's military coup, in Khartoum
Vietnam nears Lunar New Year hoping for virus recovery
Storm tide hits Germany's North Sea coast
Robot bartenders and meals delivered from the sky at Beijing Winter Olympics
Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill
Mexican village, home to thousands of migrating pelicans, hopes to attract tourists
Thousands protest against 'rape culture' in Uruguay
Snow in Lebanon as cold front intensifies
Finnish inventor builds ice carousels in the shape of Olympic rings ahead The Winter Games
Colombia's upside-down house, new tourist hotspot
Thermal waterfall in Toplita frozen for the first time in recent years
UN demining body explodes landmines in South Sudan