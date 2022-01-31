The protest took place in the city of Iquique, just over a 1,600 km north of the capital Santiago.
The demonstration brought together more than 4,000 people, according to Chilean police.
During the march, some protesters violently destroyed tents of Venezuelan migrants in a camp near the beach.
Police officers shielded a group of migrants sitting on the beach, as protesters confronted them.
In recent years, Iquique has been overwhelmed by the mass arrival of migrants through the desert border with Bolivia, where hundreds of people pass through daily without any checks.
The Tarapacá (a region in Chile) prosecutor, Raúl Arancibia, warned in a report this week of the emergence of extremely violent criminal gangs.
According to the report homicides in the region grew by 183% in the last year, to the point of registering one every 48 hours.
Drug trafficking increased by 42%, migrant trafficking increased by 501% and the possession of sharp weapons also increased by 124%, according to the prosecutor's office report.
Most of the migrants who arrive are Venezuelans, but also Colombians, Haitians, Bolivians and Peruvians.
More No Comment
Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling
Nearly 10,000 anglers attend world's largest charitable ice fishing co
Buddhist priests bathe in cold river in annual purification ritual
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden
Londonderry: Families march, remember "Bloody Sunday" victims
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against last year's military coup, in Khartoum
Vietnam nears Lunar New Year hoping for virus recovery
Storm tide hits Germany's North Sea coast
Robot bartenders and meals delivered from the sky at Beijing Winter Olympics
Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill
Mexican village, home to thousands of migrating pelicans, hopes to attract tourists
Thousands protest against 'rape culture' in Uruguay
Snow in Lebanon as cold front intensifies
Finnish inventor builds ice carousels in the shape of Olympic rings ahead The Winter Games
Colombia's upside-down house, new tourist hotspot