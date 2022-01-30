euronews_icons_loading
Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against last year's military coup, in Khartoum

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they march during a protest for civilian rule and against a military coup that took place last year, in the capital Khartoum. Pro-democracy activists have upped calls for protests to restore a transition to civilian rule since the October 25 military takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

More No Comment