Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against last year's military coup, in Khartoum

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they march during a protest for civilian rule and against a military coup that took place last year, in the capital Khartoum. Pro-democracy activists have upped calls for protests to restore a transition to civilian rule since the October 25 military takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
More No Comment
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden
Londonderry: Families march, remember "Bloody Sunday" victims
Vietnam nears Lunar New Year hoping for virus recovery
Storm tide hits Germany's North Sea coast
Robot bartenders and meals delivered from the sky at Beijing Winter Olympics
Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill
Mexican village, home to thousands of migrating pelicans, hopes to attract tourists
Thousands protest against 'rape culture' in Uruguay
Snow in Lebanon as cold front intensifies
Finnish inventor builds ice carousels in the shape of Olympic rings ahead The Winter Games
Colombia's upside-down house, new tourist hotspot
Thermal waterfall in Toplita frozen for the first time in recent years
UN demining body explodes landmines in South Sudan
Dining with the undead in Riyadh, Saudi
Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem’s Old City