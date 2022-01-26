Tiger sculptures and totems decorate the streets of Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, as people buy spring couplets to welcome the Year of the Tiger on 1 February.
In the Chinese zodiac, the tiger represents strength and power.
A Taipei resident hopes it can "tame and contain the pandemic".
Lunar New Year celebrations at temples across the island have been curtailed and some festive events cancelled due to the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of the virus.
More No Comment
Australia: Thousands participate in 'Invasion Day' protests.
Athens residents enjoy snowy day on the foothills of the Acropolis
South Korean business owners shave heads to protest restrictions
In Reunion Island, sea turtles equipped with beacons to help meteorologists
Unique icebreaker cruise crosses through frozen Baltic Sea
Bolivia releases condor into Andean region
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead
Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension