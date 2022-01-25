In pictures: Snow blankets Greece and Turkey after severe storm

Snow blanketed the Greek capital of Athens following a severe storm that prompted the government to declare a holiday in some parts of the country.

While snow is common in the Greek mountains and in northern Greece, it is less frequent in central Athens and on the Aegean islands.

Last year, a major snowstorm caused severe problems in the capital, knocking out power for days. Here's a look at how the storm impacted Athens this week.

The city of Athens with the Lycabettus hill is covered with snow during a snowfall, on 24 January 2022. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

People walk in the middle of the street during snowfall in Agios Steganos, north of Athens, on 24 January 2022. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

A man shovels a pavement during snowfall in Agios Steganos, north of Athens on 24 January 2022. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

People walk on the snow-covered Syntagma square during a snowstorm in Athens, Greece on 24 January 2022. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

The ancient temple of Zeus covered with snow during a snowfall, in Athens, on 24 January 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo

Turkey was also covered in snow, with authorities in Istanbul blocking intercity bus service.

Schools across Turkey are closed for a winter break, but universities halted classes for two days. Public offices and shopping malls closed early.

The Istanbul governor's office announced that civil servants would be allowed to stay at home on Tuesday, except for those employed in security, health and transportation sectors.

People walk in the snow in Istanbul on 24 January 2022. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Tourist boats docked in the Golden Horn with Suleymaniye Mosque in the background in Istanbul on 24 January 2022. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel