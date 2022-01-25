In pictures: Snow blankets Greece and Turkey after severe storm

In pictures: Snow blankets Greece and Turkey after severe stormComments
Snow blanketed the Greek capital of Athens following a severe storm that prompted the government to declare a holiday in some parts of the country.
While snow is common in the Greek mountains and in northern Greece, it is less frequent in central Athens and on the Aegean islands.
Last year, a major snowstorm caused severe problems in the capital, knocking out power for days. Here's a look at how the storm impacted Athens this week.
Turkey was also covered in snow, with authorities in Istanbul blocking intercity bus service.
Schools across Turkey are closed for a winter break, but universities halted classes for two days. Public offices and shopping malls closed early.
The Istanbul governor's office announced that civil servants would be allowed to stay at home on Tuesday, except for those employed in security, health and transportation sectors.