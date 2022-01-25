Just desserts? An elderly Italian man has been charged after pulling out a gun when he was asked to present his COVID-19 "green pass".

The 88-year-old reportedly drew the weapon outside a McDonald's restaurant in Casoria, a town on the outskirts of Naples.

The man pointed the gun at an on-site security guard when he was asked for his "green pass" and demanded to enter, according to the ANSA news agency. After a few tense moments, he reportedly changed his mind and left the scene.

Under Italy's latest restrictions, bars and restaurants require customers to show a "super green pass" which proves they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from infection.

The McDonald's security guard immediately reported the incident to the police, who were able to identify the suspect thanks to the description provided.

The man refused to open the door and let officers into his home, according to the Casavatore and Casoria Carabinieri. Authorities were forced to break down the door with the help of the fire brigade, they added.

The 88-year-old has been charged with aggravated threatening behaviour and resisting arrest. Police have also confiscated the man's mental gun, as well as eleven rounds of ammunition.