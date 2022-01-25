euronews_icons_loading
People taking a photo with a snowman, Parthenon in the background

Building snowmen and sledding, Athens residents both old and young enjoy a snowy day on the foothills of the Acropolis. Greece declared a public holiday as the inclement weather caused some areas to come to a standstill, with the military joining rescuers in trying to evacuate hundreds of stranded drivers in Athens.

