English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
Europe
Brussels Bureau
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Cube
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
Unreported Europe
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Dubai Airshow
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
Latest Live Coverage
Roberta Metsola vows to 'stand up' for EU after election win
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Top news stories today | January 24th – Morning
Updated: 24/01/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Ukraine: Blinken defends Germany after Kyiv criticises Berlin over Russia stance
no comment
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
no comment
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
no comment
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
no comment
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Belgium
Clashes in Brussels as thousands protest at COVID health pass and restrictions
Portugal
António Costa joins in early voting a week ahead of Portugal’s general election
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso: Government denies coup attempt underway after gunfire at military bases
world news
Kurdish forces step up battle against IS in Syria after prison assault
Norway
Talks between Taliban and Western and Afghan representatives underway in Norway
Latest video
Ukraine: Blinken defends Germany after Kyiv criticises Berlin over Russia stance
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes in Brussels as thousands protest at COVID health pass and restrictions
António Costa joins in early voting a week ahead of Portugal’s general election
Burkina Faso: Government denies coup attempt underway after gunfire at military bases
Kurdish forces step up battle against IS in Syria after prison assault
Talks between Taliban and Western and Afghan representatives underway in Norway