Desperate Afghans queue for free bread

The bread distribution launched on Saturday is part of the "Save Afghans from Hunger" campaign organised by a university professor in Kabul.
At least 75 families in seven districts of the snow-covered capital will receive daily rations of naan bread for a month.
Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe, compounded by the Taliban takeover in August, when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.
Jobs have dried up and many civil servants have not been paid for months in the country, which was almost entirely dependent on foreign donations under the previous US-backed government.
The UN has warned that half the country is at risk of food shortages.
More No Comment
Roberta Metsola elected EP president
Tonga's eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru
Ex-leader Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine to face charges
Thousands attend Indian bull-taming festival amid Covid surge
Canal boat gives away free flowers to mark start of tulip season
Djokovic arrives in Belgrade, walks through airport
Horses run through fire at Spanish festival
Hundreds take part in 'Kill the Bill' protest in London
Hundreds protest against potential lithium mining in Serbia
Thieves loot goods trains in Los Angeles with impunity
British soldiers jump into the icy water in Estonia.
Tunisians defy ban to protest against president
New equipment centre opens for Russian Olympians
Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sri Lanka: elephants feeding in garbage dumps