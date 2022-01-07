euronews_icons_loading
Activists hold a candlelight vigil for democracy on the National Mall

A vigil to "save democracy" in New York's Upper West is held on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot. A few Donald Trump supporters celebrated the day in front of Saint Patrick Cathedral in midtown. Members of US Congress holds candles at a prayer vigil on the steps of the US Capitol, with House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

More No Comment