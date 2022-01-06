Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 6th – Evening edition Updated: 06/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
What happened to QAnon after the storming of the US Capitol?
France hands Google and Facebook fines worth more than €200m over cookie consent controls
Europe’s greenest city has free public transport and highways for bees
Sporting COVID comeback: Dubai leads the way in hosting major sporting events
First snowfall of season turns much of Tokyo white
France welcomes the New Year with more costly 'Galette des Rois'
2022 World Cup will be 'best ever' says FIFA president Infantino
Capitol riots anniversary: Joe Biden launches blistering attack on Donald Trump
Anna Gasser: the athlete pushing the boundaries of female snowboarding
Russia Snow Giant sculptures compete in festival